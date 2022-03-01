ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL prop bets for March 1

By Griffin Carroll
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

With nine games on the NHL schedule this Tuesday, there is prop value to be had throughout the night.

I see three players in particular that are worth betting on for Tuesday night's action.

Connor McDavid over 1.5 points (+104 FanDuel)

We bet this McDavid prop over the weekend, and it cashed, and Tuesday's situation offers us opportunity once again.

McDavid has recorded two-plus points in five of his last seven games and four of his last five on the road.

As a team, Edmonton brings value for a team total, averaging 3.7 goals per game in their past 10 away tilts, while Philly allows 4.0 goals per game in their last five at home.

With that logic comes points and goals, and no one is steadier on the Oilers than McDavid.

Further aiding the case for a big game from Edmonton's best player is his recent production against the Flyers, a team he's feasted on recently.

In his past four games against Philadelphia, McDavid has 12 points. You read that correctly, that's an average of three points per game.

I'll take these +104 odds for him to continue that streak.

Gustav Nyquist over 0.5 points (-102 FD)

The next two picks will be partially doubling down on how I view this Columbus-New Jersey game. I wrote Tuesday morning how I'm betting the over 6.5 goals in this game.

Considering I like goals to be scored, the logical next step is to go with points.

I think this value on Gustav Nyquist is extremely solid, as he shares a top line with Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner.

At home, Nyquist has a point in eight of his last 12 games. In 24 games against the Devils, Nyquist has 17 total points.

I'm going to make this a half-unit play for myself.

Yegor Sharangovich over 0.5 points (-104 FD)

Sharangovich, like Nyquist, brings tremendous odds for a point as a member of a team's top line.

I like the approach of following a guy in a potentially high-scoring game who is on his team's first unit.

Sharangovich is rolling, with a point in seven straight games. On the road, he's recorded a point in four straight.

Again, I expect scoring from both the Devils and Blue Jackets, so I like these reasonable points odds.

I'm going to make this Sharangovich play a half-unit bet as well.

That isn't to convey that I'm not as confident in the play, but I don't like the idea of putting too many units into a single game. I already have 1u on the over, and this limits the risk in case the game does not go as expected.

I'm not too worried about Sharangovich in a back-to-back situation. In his last five such games, he's recorded a point in four of them.

Yardbarker

