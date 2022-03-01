Why Kyle Walker is Missing From Manchester City's Squad Against Peterborough in the FA Cup

Walker was on the bench for Manchester City's weekend win over Everton in the Premier League, as John Stones played the full 90 minutes at right-back for Pep Guardiola's side at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

After not being spotted in training ahead of the tie, City Xtra revealed that Walker was indeed fit and was in contention to be involved against the Toffees at the weekend, though Guardiola decided to start Stones ahead of the 31-year-old on the right side of defence.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City in their 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League group-stage in December.

Manchester City switch their attention to the FA Cup on Tuesday ahead of a key derby meeting with Manchester United on Sunday, as the Premier League leaders face Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium in the fifth-round of the competition.

Guardiola has made six changes to the starting XI that faced Everton at the weekend, with Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez replacing John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling respectively.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, Kyle Walker has missed out on the matchday squad due to suspension after picking up yellow cards in both the third and fourth-rounds of the FA Cup earlier on in the season.

Zack Steffen has not been deemed fit enough to return to the squad, which has seen Scott Carson and Cieran Slicker named amongst the substitutes for the Sky Blues in their tie with Grant McCann's men, as confirmed by the Manchester City's official website.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra