At least five members of Congress test positive and Marco Rubio SKIPS the State of the Union over the testing mandate: Republicans boycott over COVID rules and the fence as audience is given option to wear masks

When asked about his plans for tonight, Rubio's office pointed DailyMail.com to a Newsmax clip from last week in which the Florida senator denounces 'COVID theatre'

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping the State of the Union address after announcing they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, while Republicans like Senator Marco Rubio said they're boycotting the speech over its virus testing requirement.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and Senator Alex Padilla of California all announced breakthrough virus cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Rep. Pete Aguilar of California added that he tested positive on Tuesday afternoon.

And less than four hours before Biden's speech, retiring Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida became the latest lawmaker to test positive.

The House of Representatives lifted its mask mandate just days before President Joe Biden's Tuesday evening address to a joint session of Congress.

Attendees are still required to show proof of a negative virus test -- something Rubio said he doesn't 'have time' for.

'I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today. I only take a test if I’m sick,' Rubio told reporters on Monday, according to HuffPost.

When reached for confirmation Rubio's office pointed DailyMail.com to a tweet the Florida senator shared last week captioned 'I am done with the #Covid theatre' where he also shared a brief Newsmax interview clip.

'It's just a game, so you know what, I'll watch the replays on television, I don't need to sit there and go through all of that just to make them feel good about, you know, how safe they're being and all that,' Rubio said in the video.

'Honestly I'm just tired of all that COVID theater crap.'

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is also skipping Tuesday evening's event.

Rubio's fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott said he would decide today whether to attend Biden's big speech.

'I haven’t made a final decision on it,' Scott told radio station News Talk 101, according to Florida Politics.

Security fencing surrounds the US Capitol on the morning of President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address, in Washington, DC on March 1

The fences have been erected 'out of an abundance of caution' according to the Capitol Police

Scott, who chairs the Senate's campaign arm, claimed 'nothing good is going to happen' during the president's remarks.

'I don’t want to feel so obligated to stand up and say, "That’s a lie." Because that’s what you feel like,' he explained.

On the House side, five Republicans said they're boycotting: Rep. Chip Roy of Texas; Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia; Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois; Rep. Bob Good of Virginia; and Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana.

Miller told DailyMail.com she was not attending 'on behalf of American people who were fired' due to COVID vaccine mandates.

'Americans are outraged that Democrats were polling whether or not to lift COVID restrictions and decided to lift the mask mandate right before the State of the Union for Joe Biden's "political optics." I am boycotting the State of the Union on behalf of the American people who were fired because Joe Biden's White House strong-armed private employers to institute illegal vaccine mandates,' Miller said.

News of their boycott was first reported in the Daily Caller.

'Members of Congress should not be subject to COVID-19 tests and social distance when it is not necessary, and the entire nation has ended most, if not all, coronavirus restrictions,' Rosendale told the outlet in a statement.

Roy's office confirmed to DailyMail.com that he will not attend.

Clyde wrote on Twitter: 'I refuse to participate in Democrats’ political pandemic theater, which is why I will not attend Biden’s State of the Union address tonight.'

Meanwhile at least five Democrats are missing out, but not by choice.

Deutch became the latest to announce his positive diagnosis, writing on Twitter shortly after 5:30pm Eastern Time: 'Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am glad to be vaccinated and boosted, and although I am experiencing mild symptoms, I am still able to work on behalf of my constituents.'

'While I planned to travel to Washington for tonight’s State of the Union, I will remain home to protect the safety of my community and colleagues until I am fully recovered,' Deutch said.

DelBene wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning: 'I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am fully vaccinated & boosted. I will be isolating & working remotely. My office remains fully operational for WA-01 constituents.'

Three Democrats tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress. The House of Representatives, whose chamber the president will speak in tonight, lifted its mask mandate just days ago

Aguilar, who announced he tested positive around 1:30 p.m. Eastern, credited the vaccine for his mild illness and said he was 'disappointed' to miss Biden's speech but he was 'looking forward to hearing from POTUS tonight about his vision to build a better America' in a statement posted to Twitter.

Raskin and Padilla both said they tested positive on Monday evening.

The Maryland Democratic representative said he was experiencing 'mild' symptoms and was disappointed to be missing Biden's speech.

'Yesterday I took a COVID-19 test for Members planning to attend the State of the Union Address and tested positive. Having been fully vaccinated, and having received a booster shot, my flu-like symptoms have been pretty mild so far,' Raskin said in a statement.

He said he would continue his work in Congress from home for the next week.

'I am disappointed not to be able to attend President Biden's State of the Union address in person,' Raskin added. But I will follow his speech closely'

'I will be cheering for President Biden’s powerful call to the world to continue to reject in every way possible Vladimir Putin’s illegal war of aggression against the people of Ukraine.'

Padilla, a freshman senator appointed by California Governor Gavin Newsom to fill Vice President Kamala Harris' seat, said he showed no COVID symptoms despite testing positive.

'As I do regularly, I tested yesterday for COVID. Late last night, I received a positive test result with a breakthrough case. I’m asymptomatic and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted,' Padilla wrote on Twitter.

'In accordance with CDC guidance, I am isolating and working remotely. I will continue consulting with the Capitol’s Attending Physician and expect to return soon.'

Fencing has been erected around the United States Capitol as a security measure ahead of the State of the Union address, which Biden will deliver at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Capitol Police said it was done 'out of an abundance of caution' as law enforcement officers make preparations for a possible trucker convoy to disrupt the evening's high-profile events in Washington.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger also requested the assistance of the National Guard and ordered several roads to be closed ahead of tonight.