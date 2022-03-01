Fortnite ‘leak’ is big hint famous Assassin’s Creed star will join battle royale game

Assassin's Creed lead character Ezio Auditore da Firenze is reportedly joining Fortnite's cast of players.

New leaks of patch-related information for Fortnite suggest that the Assassin's Creed frontman might be joining the battle royale game.

The data-mined patch information has been shared on Twitter by several leak accounts and is reportedly from an unannounced Fortnite update that is due to arrive soon, according to Screenrant.

The patch includes several cosmetic items associated with Ezio Auditore, including his outfit, which features a hood up and hood down option.

Ezio's hidden blade pickaxe weapon, as well as an emote of the character's blades coming out of his arms can also be found in the patch.

Epic Games and Ubisoft have not formally announced the collaboration, but according to video game analysts, it was only a matter of time before the move happened.

Over the years, several video game characters have been featured in the mega-popular game, including Kratos from God of War and Master Chief from Halo.

Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is also a playable character in Fortnite.

While there are currently no details on when exactly the Assassin's Creed set will be available in Fortnite's Item Shop, leakers suggest they will be released soon.

Another leak suggests that a Batman set is also due to be released in the Fortnite Item Shop as early as Saturday – the new Batman film hits theaters this Friday.

Fortnite was initially released on July 21, 2017, and has since become one of the most popular free-to-play games around the world.

The game recently launched the first season of its Chapter 3 content in December 2021.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is due to go live shortly after Season 1 comes to a close on March 19 and is expected to feature major upgrades.

Fortnite often features characters from other popular video games Credit: Alamy

