When some of the families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting sued the manufacturer that marketed the assault rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six adults, some legal experts said they had no chance of prevailing. Congress, after all, had granted the gun industry unprecedented protection from liability. But having suffered unimaginable tragedy, the families pressed ahead. The result was a remarkable victory that puts the gun industry on notice that it can now be held accountable for shootings committed with its products.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO