Watch Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen Do Backflips on Ice

As a world-class Olympic gymnast, 20-year-old Jordan Chiles knows how to keep her head in the clouds and feet on the ground, and vice versa. But in July 2021, when she stepped up to the plate to sub in for Simone Biles during the team final at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, her world was truly turned upside down. “I kind of blacked out ’cause I was so in awe and in shock [about what] I was going through,” she says in an interview with Elite Daily. She calls the moment one of the most “devastating” things she’s ever been through. “I never thought I would have to do it in my whole entire lifetime, but she’s my friend. She’s literally one of the people I look up to.” While Chiles admits the task was difficult, she says, thinking of Biles, “I want to prove to you that I am good for it,” adding, “I’m going to make you proud.” And Chiles didn’t just prove it to her teammates — she proved it to herself, helping the team win the silver medal.

