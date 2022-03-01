A visionary library

Dr. Seuss may have been prolific, but like any artist active for decades, he has plenty of material stowed away in a drawer somewhere, never seen (and sometimes never meant to be seen) by the public at large. Now, more than 30 years after his death in 1991, the Seuss estate will release a new line of books, based on previously-unpublished illustrations from the legendary children's book writer. No, they will not be "Frankensteining" a book together from half-finished ideas, or recovering something Geisel finished but put aside. Instead, a diverse group of writers, artists, and cartoonists will use Seuss sketches and concepts as a jumping-off point.

