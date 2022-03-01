A visionary library

March is Women’s History Month, and it’d be nice if we didn’t need reminding of female accomplishment and value, but we do. From pay disparity to other forms of sexism, strides still need to be made when it comes to equality. The Visionary Women’s International Women’s Day Summit aims to shine a light on empowerment and actions for change. Moving from in-person to a virtual event, it boasts some big names too– Anne-Marie Slaughter, Kristen Bell, Ellen Pompeo, Arianna Huffington, Cindy Crawford, Maria Shriver and more will participate. This year’s theme, “The Status of Women in 2022,” is presented in collaboration with Women Moving Millions with focus on learning from thought leaders and discussion covering the impact of the pandemic, politics and social inequity. A $100,000 Visionary Women’s Prize for Women’s Economic Empowerment will also be announced.
