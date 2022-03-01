ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Quincy Shares JetBlue Pilot ‘Put His Hands’ On Him After Dispute Over A Bag

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuincy Brown shares the story of a recent altercation with a JetBlue pilot, where the pilot put his hands on him over a bag dispute. Traveling since the pandemic has been out of control like never before. If you fly often, you’re bound to see something out of pocket. Regardless of...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Diddy's Son Quincy Says JetBlue Pilot Physically Assaulted Him Ahead Of Flight

Diddy’s son Quincy evidently had an unfavorable experience while flying JetBlue last week. According to a tweet from Quincy, the pilot of the plane got physical with the 30-year-old actor/singer after there was a disagreement over Quincy’s carry-on luggage. On Monday (February 28), Quincy went into further detail about what he says went down in an Instagram video.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Diddy's Son Quincy Brown Accuses JetBlue Pilot Of Grabbing & Dragging Him, Airline Investigating 'Dispute Involving Carry-On Bag'

JetBlue Airways is investigating a "dispute" between one of its pilots and the oldest son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Radar can exclusively reveal. On Monday, a representative for the airline confirmed to us that they were aware of an incident involving 30-year-old Quincy Brown and his "carry-on bag" during the boarding of a Sunday flight from Los Angeles, California to Newark, New Jersey.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Pot#Pilot#Flight Attendants
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Hawaii With These Nonstop Delta Routes

Delta Air Lines is giving travelers more options to say "aloha" as they launch new daily nonstop routes to Hawaii from Detroit, New York, and Atlanta. Starting in November, the airline will fly each day from Atlanta to Maui, as well as from Detroit to Honolulu, offering the only nonstop flights between the cities, Delta announced on Friday. In December, the carrier will then add daily nonstop flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Honolulu.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Southwest Airlines Brings Back Much-Demanded Service

Southwest Airlines is making a change that many passengers will celebrate the next time they take to the skies. The airline removed alcohol options from flights in March 2020 but soon will revive beer, wine and hard liquor. The change will drop on Feb. 16, making American Airlines the only...
DRINKS
The Independent

Air traffic control call reveals terror of American Airlines flight where passenger was subdued by coffee pot

An air traffic control call has been released of an American Airlines pilot speaking to ground staff as a passenger tried to enter the cockpit and was later subdued by a crew member using a coffee pot. The Sunday flight from Los Angeles, California to Washington, DC was forced to instead land in Kansas City. “He’s trying to get in the cockpit,” the pilot says during the call. “We’ve got four passengers now trying to contain this gentleman.”As the plane was descending the crew was aided in restraining the man by passengers. “We have two armed people on board...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Pilot was drunk in the cockpit before 6 a.m. JetBlue flight to Florida, officials say

A pilot was removed from a JetBlue plane headed from New York to Florida after authorities noticed he was drunk before his 6 a.m. flight, news outlets reported. Pilot James Clifton, 52, was scheduled to operate a JetBlue flight out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport on March 2, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority confirmed to news outlets.
ACCIDENTS
Thrillist

JetBlue Is Offering Roundtrip Flights from New York to London for $349

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

This brand-new budget airline is selling London-Florida flights for just £149

Yee-haw! There’s a new(ish) transatlantic airline in town, and it’s selling blisteringly cheap tickets for flights between London and Orlando, Florida. Play, an Icelandic carrier founded in 2019, is celebrating the opening of its new route between London Stansted and Orlando International by giving away one-way tickets for just £149.
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

Delta Airlines Accused of Booting Black Woman to Back of Plane

A Black woman has accused Delta Airlines of booting her to the back of a plane mid-flight for the convenience of two white women. In a story first reported by ABC7 Bay Area, Camille Henderson described an experience that sounds like it was straight from the Jim Crow era, when Black people were routinely moved to the back of the bus. Henderson said she boarded a Feb. 3 flight by herself from Atlanta to San Francisco. After taking her seat in 15A—a window seat—she said the last two passengers to board the plane had a disagreement with flight attendants over the seating arrangement. The two women, who were white, said they were supposed to have first-class seats due to a phone call they had with a Delta representative, but they did not speak with anyone at the gate before getting on the plane. Physically, they didn’t have first-class tickets. Instead, they had tickets for 15B and C—middle and aisle seats.
LIFESTYLE
WDBO

JetBlue pilot pulled off plane after failing breathalyzer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (BUFFALO, N.Y.) -- A 52-year-old JetBlue pilot was pulled off a plane in Buffalo, New York, after blowing a blood alcohol content over the legal limit for pilots, according to Helen Tederous, public affairs director for the Niagra Frontier Transportation Authority. Pilots face strict blood alcohol...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy