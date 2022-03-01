Quincy Shares JetBlue Pilot ‘Put His Hands’ On Him After Dispute Over A Bag

A Black woman has accused Delta Airlines of booting her to the back of a plane mid-flight for the convenience of two white women. In a story first reported by ABC7 Bay Area, Camille Henderson described an experience that sounds like it was straight from the Jim Crow era, when Black people were routinely moved to the back of the bus. Henderson said she boarded a Feb. 3 flight by herself from Atlanta to San Francisco. After taking her seat in 15A—a window seat—she said the last two passengers to board the plane had a disagreement with flight attendants over the seating arrangement. The two women, who were white, said they were supposed to have first-class seats due to a phone call they had with a Delta representative, but they did not speak with anyone at the gate before getting on the plane. Physically, they didn’t have first-class tickets. Instead, they had tickets for 15B and C—middle and aisle seats.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO