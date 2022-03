With the amount of shopping sites out there, finding pieces that fit your personal style can sometimes be challenging. You have to do major digging to uncover unique brands that are perfect for you. Then came a new online shopping platform, The Yes; the site quite literally lets you click "yes" or "no" on pieces, and the more you click, the smarter the algorithm becomes in picking clothes, shoes, and accessories that are perfect for you. You can also select your favorite brands and preferred sizes, so you won't even see items that aren't available with your specific preferences.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO