Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health: 233 hospitalized due to COVID-19

By Mackenzie Moore
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline at Ballad Health facilities, and on Tuesday, the system reported there are 233 patients fighting the novel coronavirus.

Declines were also seen in critical cases, with six fewer patients in the ICU and four fewer patients relying on ventilators.

Pediatric COVID-19 numbers remained the same; there are three children battling the virus at Niswonger.

COVID-19 hospitalizations on decline, critical cases remain steady

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on March 1:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 233 (-14)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6 (unchanged)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 18 (-12)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 32 (-3)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 46 (-6)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 33 (-4)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (unchanged)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 127 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.

