Duane Logan captured in connection to the Double Shooting/Valentine’s Day Murder in Newport

Members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday located Duane Logan of Newport hiding out at a hotel in Warwick, RI and arrested him in connection to the Valentine’s Day murder at the Friendly Sons of Newport on Farewell Street.

Logan was arrested without incident on a Newport Police Department Affidavit and Arrest Warrant for conspiracy to commit murder. He was subsequently turned over to Newport Police Detectives on scene.

Logan was arraigned in 2nd Division District Court on Tuesday where he was held without bail.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!