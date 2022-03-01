ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teen skateboarder shoved into traffic during fight, hit by Tesla, California cops say

By Helena Wegner
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old riding his skateboard got into a fight with a group of “young people” waiting at an intersection in California, police said. He was shoved into traffic and then struck by...

www.miamiherald.com

The Independent

Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

Basketball legend Gene Ransom has been shot dead in a suspected road rage incident along a California highway, according to his family.The 65-year-old, who is recognised as one of the greatest point guards in California basketball history, was found dead at the wheel of his car on Interstate 880 on Friday evening.California Highway Patrol (CHP) said officers arrested Juan Angel Garcia, 25, on suspicion of his murder at around 10am on Saturday morning. Officials have not publicly released the identity of the victim but friends and family confirmed to KPIX that it was the hall of famer and revealed that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Rock Hill Herald

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother travelling through California shot dead protecting her kids

Alane Castillo has shared the story of the brave step mum who lept in front of bullets to save her children.Speaking on CBS13, Alane opened up about the attack on the Oroville Greyhound bus where Karin Dalton, 43, lost her life after another passenger open-fired on 2 February.“I would call her mama-bear,” said the stepdaughter, an accurate description for a mother who took the fatal bullets for her children, 14-year-old Liam and 11-year old Audrina, by covering them in the attack.Her youngest daughter Audrina also suffered gunshot wounds during the attack. One bullet only grazed her on the ear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
California State
KRON4 News

California man arrested 3 times within 16 hours

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
KTLA

9 alleged Crips members kill 6 in retaliatory attacks in South L.A.: Police

Law enforcement officials in Los Angeles have charged nine alleged gang members with committing six homicides, multiple shootings and various other crimes in a pocket of South L.A. hit hard by the city’s recent surge in violence. Police said all nine men — identified in charging documents as members of the Kitchen Crips — regularly committed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Skateboarder#Police#Accident#Sgt
The Independent

Missing autistic woman found raped and murdered after family hit out at police over slow search

A California man who is reportedly transient has been arrested and charged with the murder, rape and sodomising of a 20-year-old woman. According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested in connection with the assault and death of of Emma Roark, 20. According to the Associated Press, the woman was reported missing on 27 January, 2022, but police did not begin searching for the woman until 48 hours later, a fact that has angered Ms Roark's family. The woman's body was located four days later on 1 February near a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Teen used a towel and blanket to smother his 2-year-old half-sister and his baby stepbrother to death because ‘he wanted to set them free from this hell’; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 17-year-old teen reportedly suffocated his 2-year-old half-sister and his baby stepbrother, barely one years old, in a bid to free them from Satan and hell. He was just 13 years old when he suffocated his siblings, prosecutors said. During an interview with investigators, he reportedly said he used a towel and blanket to smother the children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Grandson charged after man comes home to find wife stabbed to death, Texas cops say

A Texas man returned from work to find his wife stabbed to death inside their Houston home, and now her 16-year-old grandson is in custody, police told news outlets. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in northern Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 23, to find 64-year-old Delia Arriaga dead, with apparent stab wounds, sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Five People Arrested After Dead Baby Smuggled Into Mexican Prison

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have arrested five people after a dead baby was smuggled into a notorious prison, including the woman who allegedly brought in the corpse and the inmate suspected of requesting and receiving the body. The tragic case of Tadeo—the deceased 3-month-old boy discovered in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage college student killed by lethal injection from boyfriend to ‘relieve suffering’

A 19-year-old university student was killed by lethal injection by her boyfriend to “relieve her from suffering”, say police.The victim, a University of Utah international student from China, was founded dead in a Salt Lake City motel room, according to authorities.Suspect Haoyu Wang, 26, who is also an international student from China, sent an email to a university employee stating that he had injected the victim with drugs “to relieve her from suffering.”The email also said that the couple would be dead before they could be found, but university police reached out to Salt Lake City Police who tracked them...
PUBLIC SAFETY

