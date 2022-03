A state Senate panel has passed legislation that would ask voters whether Georgia should expand gambling to allow horse racing in the state. Supporters say an expansion of the gambling industry could bring thousands of jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars to fund things such as education, health care or rural broadband. Conservative groups and religious organizations oppose expanding any form of gambling because they find it immoral and an addictive habit that breeds crime.

