Indiana and Kentucky Residents Say These Are the Best BBQ Restaurants in the Area

There's good news on the COVID-19 front. Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of daily cases, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths are declining across the country. The steady decline led the CDC to loosen its masking guidelines last week inching us closer and closer to a return to our pre-pandemic lifestyles. With that said, we're not out of the woods quite yet. The virus is still very much a part of our daily lives, and likely will remain so for some time. That means staying home when you don't feel good, and testing yourself for COVID when that happens so you can take the necessary precautions to keep from spreading it to your family and friends.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO