Indiana and Kentucky Residents Say These Are the Best BBQ Restaurants in the Area
By Ryan O'Bryan
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
2 days ago
National Pig Day is March 1st, so what better way to celebrate than by making a trip to one of these restaurants you voted as the best in southern Indiana and western Kentucky at making not only pork but beef and chicken as well a meal you won't soon...
Bigger pours are happening at this year's Downtown Evansville Wine Walk, so if you're a wine fan, this one is definitely for you. Every year Downtown Evansville is home to the Wine Walk and if you haven't had the chance to go it is a blast. You get to walk down the Main Street Walkway and sip on several delicious wines. This year say goodbye to 2 oz pours and hello to bigger 4 oz pours!
It's National Burger Week, so it's perfect timing for a fun Throwback Thursday poll. Do you remember Burger Chef, Druther's, and DDI? Which burger joint do you miss the most in Owensboro?. Burger Week is always fun in Owensboro, but it also makes you think about those burgers we loved...
An Evansville woman who became known as "The McDonald's Lady" has been memorialized following more than four decades of serving the community. Her name is Loraine Maurer, and it is very likely that, at some point, you crossed her path during a visit to the Golden Arches. Miss Loraine was a McDonald's employee for more than 45 years, sharing a smile with customers at various locations on Evansville's eastside. It was her dedication to the job that earned her the title "The McDonald's Lady," along with local and even national recognition. Back in 2017, Miss Loraine was featured in a People magazine article, along with a story on ABC News.
When I take the entire state of Illinois under consideration for great steakhouses, I immediately think of Chicago. The Windy City is the home of Morton's and Gibson's, two places where people from out of town go to eat steak. Going forward, I may need to think about heading to...
Tony Stewart's Indiana home is for sale and it is a dream house that kind of reminds me of Bass Pro Shops. NASCAR legend, Tony Stewart is an Indiana native who has a storied career as a driver. That fame and success allowed him to purchase one of the coolest houses that I have ever seen. Plus, it's located right here in Indiana. I wish I had the money to own this property because this is a DREAM house!
Was there anything better than getting that final sticker on your BOOK IT! pin, and taking it to Pizza Hut for a free pizza? Let me tell you, back in the '80s all you had to do to score free pizza was to read some books. Solve This Equation. My...
Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
One very small Illinois town has built themselves into a giant across the globe and I'll bet you didn't even know. Neither did I. A whole lotta wow going on. A tiny town in East Central Illinois, tucked between St. Louis, Missouri and Indianapolis, Indiana with a population just over 2,500 has quite a global reputation.
Patti's 1880's Settlement is known for serving up delicious food in Grand River's Kentucky, and now you can enjoy some of that food in a flavored moonshine!. Patti's 1880's Settlement is so delicious that people travel from all over to stop in and enjoy their food. Beyond delicious pork chops, and flower pot bread with strawberry butter they also serve up delicious housemade desserts. Their desserts are so delicious that they've now inspired a line of moonshine.
One of the best parts about the Tri-State area, is we are so close to big cities. If we want to spend a day in Indianapolis, we can, it's not a far drive. Many big tours make a stop in Noblesville, Indiana at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center that don't make a stop by the Tri-State,
Indiana is home to a town where it's Christmas 24/7/365, and now you can enjoy a locally brewed cold one while visiting Santa Claus, Indiana. Santa Claus, Indiana is known for its quaint Christmas feel, and of course Holiday World! One thing it isn't known for is its locally brewed beers, but that's about to change!
Howdy partner! This happy fella is TEX, our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village. I think you'll agree that not every dog matches its name - but for some reason, I feel like TEX is the perfect fit for this guy. He just seems like a happy-go-lucky kind of doggy, just like what I would expect from a human named TEX. By the way, our friends at ITV tell us that TEX has a great attitude and smile just like this all day long.
Hospitals across Southwestern Indiana and Western Kentucky are making changes to some Covid-19 restrictions as case numbers of the virus decline across the region. Beginning Thursday, March 3, 2022, area hospitals that are members of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky will loosen restrictions for patient visitation. What...
Two people in my life are avid TikTok consumers. One is my daughter, Molly, and the other is my on-air partner, Joe Dredge. Molly is 24 and Joe is 42...and frankly, I'm more worried about Joe's mental health (with or without TikTok). Maybe the various Attorneys General across the country...
I've never known anyone fancy enough to have a home with an elevator - Not even the scary slow-moving one like in the movie E.T. I don't know anyone with a six-car garage either. Those were just two of the unique features that stood out to me when I came across the listing for 413 NW 4th Street Evansville, IN 47708.
There's good news on the COVID-19 front. Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of daily cases, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths are declining across the country. The steady decline led the CDC to loosen its masking guidelines last week inching us closer and closer to a return to our pre-pandemic lifestyles. With that said, we're not out of the woods quite yet. The virus is still very much a part of our daily lives, and likely will remain so for some time. That means staying home when you don't feel good, and testing yourself for COVID when that happens so you can take the necessary precautions to keep from spreading it to your family and friends.
Going through Facebook can be fun but sometimes it also shows the ugliest side of humanity. One such example is when local rescues take in abused or neglected animals and must ask the community for help caring for the pets. When I was looking for a rescue dog, I scoured...
We waited and waited for the cold air to get here. Then we waited for it to stay cold enough in Southern Indiana so that the crews at Paoli Peaks could make their snow. It seems like as fast as it arrived, the cold temperatures are disappearing and so is ski season.
The City of Madisonville just announced their epic 4th Fest and Praise in the Park lineup. The 3-day event is FREE, and everyone is welcome. There will be something for everyone. The City of Madisonville knows how to get things done. Each summer, they bring amazing entertainment to the stage....
When you hear the word "monster" what comes to mind? For me the first thing I think of is Frankenstein's monster, then Dracula, and so on. Well, one pizza place in Indiana is such a fan of monsters, they've themed their entire pizza joint after them, Famous Monster Pizza. I...
