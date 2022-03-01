ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana and Kentucky Residents Say These Are the Best BBQ Restaurants in the Area

By Ryan O'Bryan
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

National Pig Day is March 1st, so what better way to celebrate than by making a trip to one of these restaurants you voted as the best in southern Indiana and western Kentucky at making not only pork but beef and chicken as well a meal you won't soon...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Wine Fans Get Bigger Pours At the 2022 Evansville Wine Walk

Bigger pours are happening at this year's Downtown Evansville Wine Walk, so if you're a wine fan, this one is definitely for you. Every year Downtown Evansville is home to the Wine Walk and if you haven't had the chance to go it is a blast. You get to walk down the Main Street Walkway and sip on several delicious wines. This year say goodbye to 2 oz pours and hello to bigger 4 oz pours!
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville McDonald’s Dedicates Memorial to Longtime Employee Loraine “The McDonald’s Lady” Maurer

An Evansville woman who became known as "The McDonald's Lady" has been memorialized following more than four decades of serving the community. Her name is Loraine Maurer, and it is very likely that, at some point, you crossed her path during a visit to the Golden Arches. Miss Loraine was a McDonald's employee for more than 45 years, sharing a smile with customers at various locations on Evansville's eastside. It was her dedication to the job that earned her the title "The McDonald's Lady," along with local and even national recognition. Back in 2017, Miss Loraine was featured in a People magazine article, along with a story on ABC News.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
State
Kentucky State
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Tony Stewart’s Indiana Mansion Is For Sale And You Have GOT To See Inside

Tony Stewart's Indiana home is for sale and it is a dream house that kind of reminds me of Bass Pro Shops. NASCAR legend, Tony Stewart is an Indiana native who has a storied career as a driver. That fame and success allowed him to purchase one of the coolest houses that I have ever seen. Plus, it's located right here in Indiana. I wish I had the money to own this property because this is a DREAM house!
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

These Indiana Ghost Walks are the Perfect Way to Explore New Harmony After Dark

Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
NEW HARMONY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Southern Indiana#Pulled Pork#Food Drink
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

You Can Enjoy Moonshine Inspired by Kentucky Restaurant’s Famous Desserts

Patti's 1880's Settlement is known for serving up delicious food in Grand River's Kentucky, and now you can enjoy some of that food in a flavored moonshine!. Patti's 1880's Settlement is so delicious that people travel from all over to stop in and enjoy their food. Beyond delicious pork chops, and flower pot bread with strawberry butter they also serve up delicious housemade desserts. Their desserts are so delicious that they've now inspired a line of moonshine.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

A Brewery is in the Works for Santa Claus Indiana

Indiana is home to a town where it's Christmas 24/7/365, and now you can enjoy a locally brewed cold one while visiting Santa Claus, Indiana. Santa Claus, Indiana is known for its quaint Christmas feel, and of course Holiday World! One thing it isn't known for is its locally brewed beers, but that's about to change!
SANTA CLAUS, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Pooch Named ‘TEX’ is Looking for a Loving Foster Home

Howdy partner! This happy fella is TEX, our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village. I think you'll agree that not every dog matches its name - but for some reason, I feel like TEX is the perfect fit for this guy. He just seems like a happy-go-lucky kind of doggy, just like what I would expect from a human named TEX. By the way, our friends at ITV tell us that TEX has a great attitude and smile just like this all day long.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How Indiana Residents Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests Beginning March 7th

There's good news on the COVID-19 front. Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of daily cases, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths are declining across the country. The steady decline led the CDC to loosen its masking guidelines last week inching us closer and closer to a return to our pre-pandemic lifestyles. With that said, we're not out of the woods quite yet. The virus is still very much a part of our daily lives, and likely will remain so for some time. That means staying home when you don't feel good, and testing yourself for COVID when that happens so you can take the necessary precautions to keep from spreading it to your family and friends.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy