Halifax County, VA

Gun club set to participate in VA Youth Trap League

By JOSH CARLTON
 2 days ago

The Halifax County Gun Club Clay Busters SCTP/AIM team will participate in the VA Youth Trap Shooting League. It will begin on March 21 and will run for eight weeks. This shoot also will be open to other trap shooters who want to just have fun or want to get registered...

