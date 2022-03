If you’re the kind of person who uses televised sporting events to determine what season it is, consider this the announcement for spring: The Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place this week. The API runs Thursday to Sunday at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in suburban Orlando, FL. It’s neither the first event of the 2022 PGA Tour nor the first in warm weather (or even in Florida). It is, however, one of the biggest tournaments of the early season, and it serves as an on-ramp to the The Players Championship next weekend at TPC Sawgrass. The API draws a strong field, and it’s usually when the PGA Tour starts to really get competitive.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO