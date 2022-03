STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 69-year-old man from Great Kills who went missing a month ago. Guy-Ping Ma, 69, was last seen on Feb. 2 leaving his residence on Heinz Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO