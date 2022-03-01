Troubled Lakeside Pointe apartment complex acquired

A developer has proposed a 153,000-square foot apartment complex in downtown Itasca that village officials think would be a good fit with their plans to improve the area. The development, which has not yet started going through the village's official approval channels, is called Itasca Station. At the southeast corner of Orchard Street and Maple Avenue it would be across from the Itasca Metra Station.
Colonial Crossing Apartments in Belton is gearing up for a $20 million expansion — a project on Loop 121 near Interstate 14 that Ram Construction Co. Ltd. of Temple will break ground on next week. “Belton continues to grow but there is little or nothing available to rent in...
A troubled Davenport apartment complex has failed another inspection as new management works with a new buyer with plans to completely renovate the properties. The city of Davenport issued a 60-day notice Thursday that if repairs aren’t made to fix substantial housing code violations by March 18 at the Heatherton Apartments, the city will order the properties vacated by April 18.
Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Development Inc. is planning to build Notch66, a 336-unit multi-family project in Longmont at Main Street and Ute Highway. The project, on 18.4 acres at 2514 Main Street, will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units and is expected to be complete by next year, Thompson said in a news release.
A nearly $40 million apartment project from an active Louisville developer is moving ahead. Construction is soon to begin on Newtown Woods, a 240-unit complex from LDG Development. It will be located on 6501 Old New Cut Road in Fairdale. Christi Lanier-Robinson, executive vice president, communications and strategic partnerships, said...
LATEST: Late Friday afternoon, Indianapolis city government said it reached an agreement with Citizens Energy Group to restore water service to tenants by midnight Friday for Berkley Commons and Capital Place Apartments. Mayor Joe Hogsett issued this statement at 5:15 p.m. Friday: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement...
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A planned development in Buncombe County faced backlash Monday night, when Weaverville residents had a chance to talk about a petition for the annexation of a planned 244-apartment complex. The complex is planned for 25 acres between Ollie Weaver Road and U.S. 25/70. The town...
A four-building, 37-unit apartment complex in Hartford recently sold for $2 million. Gan Realty LLC, of Brooklyn, N.Y., sold the brick-sided apartments at 496-516 Garden St., to Brooklyn-based Yohman LLC, in a deal recorded Jan. 20. Gershon Eichorn is principal of the seller, according to state business records. Yohman, which...
