Troubled Lakeside Pointe apartment complex acquired

A developer has proposed a 153,000-square foot apartment complex in downtown Itasca that village officials think would be a good fit with their plans to improve the area. The development, which has not yet started going through the village's official approval channels, is called Itasca Station. At the southeast corner of Orchard Street and Maple Avenue it would be across from the Itasca Metra Station.

ITASCA, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO