Kalamazoo is known for a lot of things; first and foremost would have to be Gibson guitars and Kaopectate. But for a short while, it was for a string of celebrity deaths in Kalamazoo. The most famous of those would be Bobby Hatfield, the blond hair member of the 1960's pop singing duo, The Righteous Brothers. Years earlier, if you're a fan of opera, Metropolitan Opera star tenor Richard Tucker died of a heart attack, in Kalamazoo, in 1975. Some say Tucker is the greatest tenor of all-time.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO