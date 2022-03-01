ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Advocates request Gov. Holcomb to extend utility moratorium

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb has been requested by the Citizens Action Coalition (CAC) to extend the winter disconnection moratorium by at least three months.

CAC states that if the winter disconnection moratorium is not extended past the March 15 deadline, bill assistance will likely not be processed in time to prevent a significant amount of utility disconnections and resulting in households being unable to scrape together enough money to pay their utility bills.

“It would be unthinkable to disconnect consumers from an essential human service while they are awaiting the assistance they so desperately need,” said Kerwin Olson, Executive Director of CAC. “The Governor should act immediately and extend the winter disconnection moratorium to protect the most vulnerable among us and connect them with the funds available to them. All Hoosiers deserve to live in dignity and have access to essential services.”

CAC has also asked for Gov. Holcomb to create a Utility Affordability Task Force, with the goal of making sure that all Hoosiers have uninterrupted access to essential utility services and can remain in their own homes.

The CAC’s requests include requiring all utility service providers, both regulated and unregulated, to adopt more flexible credit and collection practices than are currently required by state regulations or, in the case of unregulated utilities, their self-governed, internal policies related to credit and collection practices.

The CAC also asks that the following consumer protections should include the following:

  • Allow longer and flexible payment plans that are based on the customer’s ability to pay.
  • Eliminate down payment requirements on payment plans.
  • Eliminate any requirement that disconnected customers pay the full arrearage amount to reconnect.
  • Prohibit utilities from imposing late fees and engaging in negative credit reporting.
  • Eliminate minimum balance requirements for prepaid utility service customers.
  • Eliminate any customer deposit requirements.
“We must begin a collaborative and transparent process with all stakeholders and relevant State agencies at the table. We must thoroughly review the reasons for the affordability crisis that Hoosier consumers currently face and discuss meaningful solutions that will lead to affordable monthly utility bills for all consumers,“ concluded Olson.

WEHT/WTVW

IURC approves water rate hike for EWSU

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved Evansville’s Water and Sewer Utility’s rate hike request. IURC authorized EWSU to increates its rates and charges for water service across the board in five phases: Phase 1 will constitute a 5.03% increase to increase annual operative revenues by $2,241,296 Phase 2 will constitute […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IDOT giving grants to meet transportation goals

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois is giving out funds for long-range transportation goals. According to a press release sent out by the state of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced March 3 that $10 million is available to distribute as grants for projects and activities that help advance the state’s long-range transportation and planning […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville will soon receive new water treatment plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A state agency approved the city’s request to raise the water rate on Wednesday. Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say the extra money will help pay for a new water treatment plant replacing the current one that was built in 1897. They say the rate increase will also […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois looks at nursing home system improvements

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois may soon be improving the nursing home system in the state. According to a press release sent out by the state of Illinois, a bill that is currently before the Illinois General Assembly is SB 2995, and it would put more than $500 million into Illinois Medicaid nursing home rates and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

