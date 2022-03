STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Amazon is delivering on a $1.2 billion national initiative to subsidize higher education costs for its workers, Thursday announcing a partnership with the City University of New York (CUNY) that will grant Amazon employees access to eight colleges throughout the city. That’s good news for local warehouse workers at the e-tail behemoth’s four borough warehouses and fulfillment centers, who will be able to capitalize on that benefit at the College of Staten Island (CSI), Willowbrook.

