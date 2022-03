Randy Orton was on the losing end of a tag team match on this week's Monday Night Raw between RK-Bro and the Street Profits. The match ended with Ford nailing Orton with a From The Heavens Frog Splash, causing "The Viper" to writhe in pain as he grabbed his ribs. Orton attempted to put his foot on the bottom rope to break up Ford's pinfall attempt but he couldn't quite reach the rope, forcing the referee to call the pin. As replays of the move spread around social media, fans grew concerned that Orton might be legitimately hurt just one month away from WrestleMania 38.

