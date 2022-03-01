ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

TX-GOP-House-26-Cnty

By The Associated Press
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Here are the latest, unofficial returns...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

New Beto O'Rourke ad puts Gov. Greg Abbott in hot seat over energy company campaign donations

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continues to aggressively take Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his handling of last year’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions and killed at least 246 Texans. O’Rourke kicked off the first day of early voting for the primary election Monday with a new ad attacking the Republican leader, saying Texans are paying higher utility bills as a result of the power grid failure.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

Ken Paxton facing runoff, Greg Abbott headed for rout, Van Taylor’s conservative credentials

The Texas primaries have been sluggish as candidates — many of them lacking resources — try to get the attention of a distracted electorate. The timing of the primaries is not ideal. The March 1 date is the earliest primary in the nation, even though Texas lawmakers only recently set new legislative and congressional boundaries. The filing period for the primaries ended in mid-December and candidates had to work around the holiday season.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnty#Republican Primary#House#Smith Cooke 562 Denton
deseret.com

What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called the heckling of President Joe Biden by two Republican congresswomen during his State of the Union speech “repulsive and repugnant.”. Biden was in the middle of calling on Congress to pass legislation to help Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits there that were used to incinerate waste, including medical and hazardous materials and jet fuel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Seattle Times

In a Texas border town, Democratic officials are becoming Republicans

SANDERSON, Texas — In a remote corner of West Texas along the Rio Grande, where cactuses far outnumber residents and the closest grocer is an hour’s drive, a quiet political upheaval has been taking place. First, the Democratic county judge said she would seek another term — as...
POLITICS
Salon

Romney family battle breaks out as Mitt criticizes niece's RNC effort to censure Cheney, Kinzinger

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is planning to hold a vote to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to unveil his nominee as early as Friday or Saturday. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy