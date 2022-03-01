TX-GOP-House-26-Cnty

The Texas primaries have been sluggish as candidates — many of them lacking resources — try to get the attention of a distracted electorate. The timing of the primaries is not ideal. The March 1 date is the earliest primary in the nation, even though Texas lawmakers only recently set new legislative and congressional boundaries. The filing period for the primaries ended in mid-December and candidates had to work around the holiday season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO