TX-GOP-House-26-Cnty

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continues to aggressively take Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his handling of last year’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions and killed at least 246 Texans. O’Rourke kicked off the first day of early voting for the primary election Monday with a new ad attacking the Republican leader, saying Texans are paying higher utility bills as a result of the power grid failure.
In most statewide races, Texas Democrats split their votes in crowded fields and most races will go into runoffs. But O'Rourke will be the Democratic gubernatorial candidate with 91 percent of the vote. On Tuesday, Beto O’Rourke swept the vote as the Democratic gubernatorial primary winner, while other statewide Democratic...
The Texas primaries have been sluggish as candidates — many of them lacking resources — try to get the attention of a distracted electorate. The timing of the primaries is not ideal. The March 1 date is the earliest primary in the nation, even though Texas lawmakers only recently set new legislative and congressional boundaries. The filing period for the primaries ended in mid-December and candidates had to work around the holiday season.
LANCASTER, PA., Feb 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in Pennsylvania chose on Saturday not to endorse a primary candidate in one of the most closely-watched U.S. Senate races in the country, amid concerns they could back a candidate in a crowded field who might put them at odds with Donald Trump.
It's a shame when people put their trust in social media influencers online, then it turns out those influencers have intentions of scamming people. Well, now one popular Texas social media influencer is accused of just that. Brittany Dawn Accused of Scamming Her Followers. You may have seen videos made...
There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
If Donald Trump taught us anything while he was president, it is that it’s never too early for your political opponents to start talking about impeachment. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene picked up on that a year ago. The Georgia Republican filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on...
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called the heckling of President Joe Biden by two Republican congresswomen during his State of the Union speech “repulsive and repugnant.”. Biden was in the middle of calling on Congress to pass legislation to help Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits there that were used to incinerate waste, including medical and hazardous materials and jet fuel.
When Larry Hogan was considered a long-shot to become Maryland’s next governor in 2014, Chris Christie campaigned with him and as head of the Republican Governors Association spend $1.2 million on his behalf. Hogan won in the nation’s most stunning upset. When Christie ran for president the following...
MEXICO CITY — Sen. Ted Cruz has accused Mexico of “undermining the rule of law,” and Mexico’s government has shot back, saying at least candidates in Mexico concede defeat when they lose elections. The exchange came after the Texas Republican claimed earlier this week there was...
Former aides to Sen. Joe Manchin lobbied his office and others in Congress on behalf of several corporate giants in the runup to his announcement that he wouldn't support President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion climate and social spending bill. The former Manchin aides lobbied on behalf of companies like Unilever,...
Texas Republican Congressman Van Taylor has withdrawn from his reelection race the day after forcing a runoff election in his primary battle after confirming reports that he had an extramarital affair. "About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I...
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to President Biden’s state of the union speech, the Russia-Ukraine War, and meeting Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill. Senator McConnell said he asked Judge Jackson her position on court-packing,...
SANDERSON, Texas — In a remote corner of West Texas along the Rio Grande, where cactuses far outnumber residents and the closest grocer is an hour’s drive, a quiet political upheaval has been taking place. First, the Democratic county judge said she would seek another term — as...
NBC News projects Democrat Beto O’Rourke won his party’s primary in the Texas governor race and will face off against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke spoke to reporters at his victory party in Fort Worth.March 2, 2022.
