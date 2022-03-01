TX-Dem-House-5-Cnty

CONCORD — Disabled Democrats who sued seeking remote access to House sessions, seek an expedited ruling from the First Circuit Court of Appeals in a motion filed Monday. The plaintiffs, six Democratic House members with health concerns and the state Democratic Party, seek a ruling upholding the court’s decision and to remand the case back to the U.S. District Court, grant remote access for the at-risk Democrats while the lower court determines if they are covered under the American with Disabilities Act, and grant any other relief necessary.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO