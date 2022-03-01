Queen Elizabeth resumes hosting virtual engagements after contracting COVID-19

Click here to read the full article. It’s not uncommon for rumors about Queen Elizabeth’s death to make headlines, but this time, recent reports have royal followers seriously wondering if it’s true. Is Queen Elizabeth dead? Here’s what we know so far. Rumors of Queen Elizabeth’s death were sparked again in February 2022 when gossip website, Hollywood Unlocked, claimed that the monarch passed away at the age of 95. The publication’s claim came just days after reports confirmed that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in close contact with her eldest son, Prince Charles, who also contracted the...

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO