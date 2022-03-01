ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Real Estate Company Digitizes with Netherlands Acquisition

Montgomery Business Scene
Montgomery Business Scene
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8Zhs_0eSZIcpc00
Image: Montgomery Business Scene

A Montgomery County real estate company officially completed its acquisition of a Netherlands-based technology firm. It’s a big buy for the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States, allowing the company to move deeper into the real estate tech space. The purchase cost... READ MORE.

ABOUT

Montgomery Business Scene is focused on bringing you business news about Montgomery County and its relation to the surrounding Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Some of it might be different from what you're used to, but we always want to bring you the truth and make it interesting.

 https://mocobizscene.com

