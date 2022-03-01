ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi says she won't wear mask to State of the Union

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Hgeu_0eSZIbwt00
© Greg Nash

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she won’t wear a mask during President Biden ’s State of the Union address Tuesday night following a rule change that relaxed mask mandates in the House chamber.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Pelosi told host Andrea Mitchell that she won't be wearing a mask and will “use my own judgment” when it comes to wearing a mask going forward.

“I’m not going to be wearing a mask tonight. If I had little children or if I were around little grandchildren, I would because some of them would not be vaccinated,” Pelosi told Mitchell.

Biden is slated to give his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Many lawmakers may not be wearing masks given the new guidance from officials on Capitol Hill and the falling number of cases nationwide.

In a letter on Sunday, Capitol physician Brian Monahan told lawmakers that the House will lift its mask mandate ahead of Biden’s address, making mask wearing optional throughout the Capitol complex.

"Individuals may choose to mask at any time, but it is no longer a requirement," Monahan wrote in a letter.

Monahan also cited that positive COVID-19 test rates at the Capitol are down to 2.7 percent in the last two weeks, below the current rate for the Washington metropolitan area (4.7 percent).

Masks have been a divisive political issue throughout the pandemic, including on Capitol Hill.

There have been numerous instances of Democrats asking Republicans to wear masks and criticizing those who did not.

The House had been following a mask mandate since July, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at the time to limit the spread of the virus.

The CDC on Friday eased its mask recommendation for most Americans, advising that people living in communities with "low" or "medium" COVID-19 levels can go maskless.

Comments / 175

Valerie Derendinger
1d ago

How convenient that mask aren't needed now and school children can go without masks I guess the Demorats are worried about the elections with their low ratings. What a joke!!! VOTE RED 🗳

Reply(1)
22
Ethan
1d ago

Not like she wore one before. If people haven't noticed the major hypocrisies among democrats by now, they never will. It's all about their gain, and your loss. In this case, the vote.

Reply
14
Grandma B
1d ago

How convenient that science changed just in time for the state of the union speech. . .

Reply(1)
24
Related
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Andrea Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Cdc#Andrea Mitchell Reports#House#Msnbc#Capitol Hill#Democrats#Republicans#Americans#Maskless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Lauren Boebert angrily denounces House Speaker Pelosi for not looking at her while she speaks

Representative Lauren Boebert attracted plenty of attention in the House of Representatives, after requesting that SpeakerNancy Pelosi look at her while she was speaking.During a House session, Ms Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd District, stood to speak and address her peers. While in the middle of a dogmatic speech about the “border crisis” and the number of illegal immigrants coming into the US via Mexico, she paused to directly address Speaker Pelosi. Boebert complains that the Speaker is ignoring her and not looking at her while she rants pic.twitter.com/C8gpk6iAv6— Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2022“They said that they used to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Nancy Pelosi sparks meme frenzy after rubbing her knuckles during the State of the Union

US president Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address to Congress - but it isn’t Biden’s words that have chins wagging. Instead, a strange hand gesture from house speaker Nancy Pelosi seems to have raised eyebrows.On Tuesday, Biden spoke of the situation in Ukraine as well as domestic issues such as job creation, the nation’s Covid-19 response, and infrastructure. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckled him throughout the speech.As he delivered his unity agenda for the nation, one of the key points was support for veterans. He said his administration is providing assistance with job training...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

492K+
Followers
59K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy