Police: 1-year-old baby girl, 22-year-old woman killed in Bed-Stuy home fire

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Police say a 1-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman lost their lives in a fire at a home in Bed-Stuy Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 9 a.m. Neighbors tell News 12 they believe the 22-year-old was the baby’s mother.

Marcel Cothron, a family member who has lived on the block for 52 years, held back tears Tuesday night. “This is my family, and we lost two lives. That is my sister, my mother's child. My mom is hurting in Georgia because of what happened. That is her child,” said Cothron.

Citizen App video captured the moment the home went up in flames at 6 Agate Court. Hours later, Cothron and several members of the family who lived there stood together in shock and in pain.

“The heavy smoke coming out the window and people coming out. We saw the firetrucks, a ladder, and then another ladder that's when we knew something serious was going on,” a neighbor tells News 12.

