The old cliché is that defense wins championships. Auburn can now attest to its veracity after Wednesday night’s 81-68 road win at Mississippi State. The Tigers’ offense couldn’t muster much of anything in the second half against the Bulldogs — scoring just 21 points and shooting just 28.6 percent as a 19-point first-half lead vanished — and while K.D. Johnson earned the spotlight with his show-stealing performance in overtime, it was Auburn’s defense down the stretch that put it in a position to win. It’s a major reason why the Tigers returned home late Wednesday night and woke up Thursday morning with a share of the SEC regular-season title and have a chance to claim it outright at home this weekend.

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO