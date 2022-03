Look, we aren’t rookies here. Basketball fans from around these parts have migrated each spring to Las Vegas since 2009. We know things. One of the only sure bets in Sin City is that any self-respecting Gonzaga fan can give you better and more truthful advice on the college hoops conference tournament capital of the world than any of those glorified, pay-for-play tourism guides you find in your hotel room on the Strip.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO