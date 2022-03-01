Southwest Florida Symphony presents 'VIPiano' with Andrew Armstrong

Andrew Armstrong radiates such pure joy while channeling a composer through the keyboard that it’s hard to believe he ever had to work at his art.

His gleeful passion as a soloist becomes even more intense when he plays with others.

He calls these roles his “three hats” — star in an orchestral concerto; in a duo with longtime recital partner and friend, violinist James Ehnes; or in a chamber string quartet or quintet, as the Gulf Theater audience will enjoy him.

In an interview for Southwest Florida Symphony, Armstrong displayed an eloquence with words that equals his zest for performing. He discussed everything from chamber music as intimate interpersonal exchange to the role of community outreach in keeping classical music alive.

“Chamber music,” he began, “is a most apt art form for our time because, to be an accomplished chamber musician, you have to be adept at listening to your colleagues with care and respect, even if you think you disagree.

“Listen to the way they shape a phrase and not discount it out of hand, even if it’s the furthest thing from what you thought you’d do with it, but rather strain to the utmost to take that voice as your own and learn to speak that phrase the way your colleague would speak it, with conviction.

“If our society had that skill right now, it would serve us very well.”

As creative director for Columbia (SC) Museum of Art’s Chamber Music on Main series, Armstrong said, “What chamber music has that’s so powerful is that we’re not plugged into anything— no Internet, no electricity — and yet in a very real way we get to converse with people from 100 years ago, from 400 years ago, and really bring their voices to life. It’s one of the most powerful and personal intimate experiences you can have in a public setting.”

He continued, “In chamber music, no part of the ensemble can exist as a monolith.

“So, when we play Mozart’s 'Piano Quartet in G minor' and Brahms’ 'Piano Quintet in F minor' at Gulf Theater, there will be times when all of us play as a unit and sound like a small orchestra, but you can almost always pick out each individual from the group. There’s a community sense to it, but with distinctive voices that can be heard if you listen that way.

“There are also all kinds of instrumental permutations and combinations, but the piano tends to do something independent more often in these pieces than the strings, because its tonal quality is so different from theirs.

“There are similarities in both pieces, in instrumentation of course.

“But here’s Mozart creating a format from scratch (the Piano Quartet in G minor was the first major piano quartet), with music that’s just purity and optimism and beauty.

“And then the Brahms quintet stretches the medium to its Romantic limits. In the fourth movement’s finale, listeners will be going along on the ride thinking, ‘There’s no way this could get any more intense. I couldn’t take it if it did.’ And then it does!”

What better pianist to take the audience along on that delicious ride?

“One of the great challenges of playing is to feel the emotions fully,” said Armstrong. “But not so fully that you stop doing your job.”

That’s why he has delighted audiences across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Canada and the United States, including performances at Alice Tully Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory and Warsaw's National Philharmonic, with conductors like Itzhak Perlman.

Armstrong is also working to launch a national 501(c)(3) putting outreach at the forefront of a series for schools, elder care and juvenile detention facilities.

“It’s terribly important to me,” he said. “If you play for a room of 40 kids and see 35 unresponsive faces, yet five that are visibly changed, it can make you alive for days afterward.

“There’s neither budget nor time for music in the schools. One part of me fears everybody is getting sucked into their devices, their brains deeply influenced by the internet. But the other part of me believes that people are all the more hungry for something that is real, like a violin made by Stradivarius or the earnest voice of Beethoven or Chopin.”