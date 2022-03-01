ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

U.S. manufacturing activity regains speed; supply disruptions loom from Russia-Ukraine conflict

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity picked up more than expected in February as COVID-19 infections subsided, though hiring at factories slowed, contributing to keeping supply chains snarled and prices for inputs high. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday the outlook for manufacturing over the next...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seeking Alpha

U.S. wheat powers to 14-year peak on Black Sea supply shortages

Wheat prices (NYSEARCA:WEAT) extend their surge to 14-year highs, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine brings shipments to a virtual standstill from one of the world's breadbasket regions. According to Reuters, the most-active CBOT wheat contract (W_1:COM) recently was +5.7% to $10.40 1/4 per bushel after earlier peaking at $10.59 per...
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Will There Be a Wheat Shortage Amid the Russia-Ukraine Conflict?

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has already proven deadly, with hundreds of people dead and injured as Russian troops invade Ukraine from every direction. The consequences are far-reaching, ranging from industry to industry and from nation to nation. One factor — the global wheat supply — is in question as a full-on war potentially looms.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Manufacturing Industries#Gent Machine Co#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Comerica Bank#Ism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy