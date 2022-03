Before we get into why you should be concerned and/or cautious about smishing, it might be a good idea to define the word for those who don't know a smish from a phish. A form of phishing, smishing is when someone tries to trick you into giving them your private information via a text or SMS message. Put simply, smishing is any kind of phishing that involves a text message. Often times, this form of phishing involves a text message in an SMS or a phone number. Most people are aware of the security risks involved with clicking on links in emails. This is less true when it comes to text messages.

12 DAYS AGO