ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu Plays Football Like He is Angry

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIkem Ekwonu of NC State is the most dominant man in college football. Sanjit aka The Football Scout on YouTube breaks down the all 22...

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two Tabor College Football Players killed and one seriously injured in fiery car accident

Chris Castillo and Johnny Aviles, two football players from Tabor College were killed in a fiery one-vehicle accident this weekend. A third football player at Tabor College was seriously injured as well. Castillo was a senior linebacker who recently transferred to Tabor College from Orange Coast College. Aviles was a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

How to Watch Syracuse vs Miami

Matchup: Syracuse (15-15, 9-10) vs Miami (21-9, 13-6) Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, March 5th. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 70.0% chance to win. Series History: Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 20-10 and has won three of the last five. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Was Antonio Brown lying about his ankle injury?

Dr. Jesse Morse debates whether or not Antonio Brown was lying about his ankle injury. What happened and how will this affect Brown in 2022? Dr. Morse discusses. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nc State#Nfl Draft#Gmail Com#American Football#Channel On Youtube#Nfl Draft Diamonds
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
WNCT

Manek, Love lead North Carolina past Syracuse 88-79 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime on Monday night. North Carolina’s win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. He made 14 of 21 shots, including 7 of 11 from 3-point distance, before […]
NBA
Newsday

Multitalented Ikem Ekwonu would love to tackle playing in New York

INDIANAPOLIS — Ikem Ekwonu is built for Broadway, built for Wall Street and built to play offensive line in New York. The Jets and Giants own the fourth and fifth picks, respectively, in next month’s NFL Draft. They both want to upgrade their offensive line, but North Carolina State’s Ekwonu, a big tackle with an even bigger personality, may not be on the board for either team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sacramento Bee

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
SYRACUSE, NY
Island Packet Online

NFL combine: When Sam Howell, Ikem Ekwonu and other players from Triangle can be seen

Hundreds of NFL hopefuls are in Indianapolis this week for the 2022 NFL scouting combine. Drills begin Thursday. Eight players from Triangle schools will participate in the combine, which will be broadcast on NFL Network. Will N.C. State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu show that he’s worthy of being selected No. 1 overall? Will UNC quarterback Sam Howell solidify a first-round spot?
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Treylon Burks the Next Elite Rookie WR? | Dynasty Fantasy Football

Justin of 14 personnel breaks down another of the 2022 rookies from this draft class, Treylon Burks. Talking his expected dynasty fantasy football value, where Burks lands among 2022 rookie rankings, and his NFL player comp for dynasty. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

What Can We Expect From John Metchie in 2022? | Dynasty Fantasy Football

Marco of 14 personnel breaks down another of the 2022 rookies from this draft class, John Metchie. Talking his expected dynasty fantasy football value, where Metchie lands among 2022 rookie rankings, and his NFL player comp for dynasty. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy