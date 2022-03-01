Austin-Travis County host inaugural celebration recognizing joint effort of the 2020 Census

Austin, TX – Austin-Travis County today announced Together, We Count Census Recognition Event to be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. This inaugural celebration recognizes the joint effort by the city, county, and community as part of the 2020 Census Complete Count.

Together, We Count focuses on honoring the incredible dedication and hard work of groups involved in the Central Texas Census count. The event will feature opening remarks from City of Austin Housing and Planning Department leadership, a presentation of Census findings from City of Austin Demographer, Dr. Lila Valencia, and culminate in a recognition of the efforts by way of a City of Austin proclamation to be issued the following day.

Additionally, the event will include a panel discussion with community leaders to spotlight the importance of the Census 2020 findings and how Austin’s diverse communities might leverage these data. A Q&A with panelists, followed by closing remarks, will cap off the event.

An accurate Census count is vital to representation at all levels of government and fair funding of over $1.5 federal dollars allocated to critical programs and services, and the City of Austin played a significant role in that effort.

Media are invited to join this event on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.

What: Together, We Count Census Recognition Event

When: Weds. Mar. 2, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers

About Housing and Planning Department

The Housing and Planning Department provides resources related to planning, zoning, housing, and community development to enhance the quality of life of all Austinites. Equitable, efficient, and comprehensive planning with displacement prevention as a prioritized focus is the Department’s core charge in delivering housing services to the community.

