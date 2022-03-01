'Girl Up Initiative Uganda'

More than 170 schools bordering major water towers in Kenya have adopted a tailored syllabus that integrates conservation in the usual curriculum. The move is meant to conserve the water towers.The schools bordering Mau Eburu, South West Mau forest, Aberdares and Mt Kenya forests incorporate the pioneering syllabus that covers soil conservation, water, pollution, tourism, and environment in addition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).“When CBC came in place, we had already designed the curriculum and it was being piloted in schools. The conservation curriculum had exactly what was in some subjects under CBC,” said Alfred Orina, Chair of the Teachers’...
