Africa

'Girl Up Initiative Uganda'

Cover picture for the articleYoung girls inspired to succeed in a place...

Rotarians visit Uganda

CIRCLEVILLE — A group of Circleville Rotarians visited Uganda and the Miryante Community Centre last month, taking in the sights and visiting with children in the organization’s foster care program. According to their website, Miryante Community Centre is a nonprofit organization that provides funding and services for a...
China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
Safi Organics: A Life-Changing Fertilizer for Rural Farmers in Kenya

MIT spinout Safi Organics uses farmers’ crop residue to make an organic fertilizer that can increase yields and improve soil health. Most commercial fertilizer travels a long way before it reaches rural farmers in Kenya. Transportation costs force many farmers to rely on cheap, synthetic fertilizers, which can lead to the acidification and degradation of their soil over time.
Sustainability of Groundwater in Africa Solves Water Scarcity Issues

According to a research funded by the University of Texas at Austin, tapping into underground water can assist African communities in diversifying their water sources and strengthening their drought defenses. The study, published in Environmental Research Letters, looked at long-term water storage gains and losses in Africa's 13 major aquifers...
Kenyan schools adopt environmental education

More than 170 schools bordering major water towers in Kenya have adopted a tailored syllabus that integrates conservation in the usual curriculum. The move is meant to conserve the water towers.The schools bordering Mau Eburu, South West Mau forest, Aberdares and Mt Kenya forests incorporate the pioneering syllabus that covers soil conservation, water, pollution, tourism, and environment in addition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).“When CBC came in place, we had already designed the curriculum and it was being piloted in schools. The conservation curriculum had exactly what was in some subjects under CBC,” said Alfred Orina, Chair of the Teachers’...
Uganda
Africa
Q&A: Women need to take the lead in internet governance

Founder of GirlHype, Baratang Miya, established her non-profit organization to empower women and girls to join the tech sector. Miya says that by teaching girls to code, it will change the face of AI as more women become a part of the conversation. Role models at every level of internet...
Mozilla offering $400,000 for voice tech projects based in Kenya, Tanzania, DRC

The Mozilla Foundation announced on Wednesday that it will be offering $400,000 in grants for voice technology projects based in Kenya, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The foundation is looking for projects that solve agricultural and financial problems while using Mozilla's Common Voice Kiswahili data set. It is...
Can The Nigerian Luxury Fashion Industry Be Political?

Amid Nigeria's unrest, these are the designers taking a stand through through fashion. In 2019, Nigeria’s foremost sustainable and mindful designer, Nkwo Onwuka, invented an original textile cloth called the Dakala Cloth. It was a means of reducing textile waste and preserving traditional craft skills. For their SS/22 collection titled Places We Have Lived, Onwuka took the time to chat with ESSENCE about what becomes of the planet in the near future, especially as we do little to nothing to preserve its existence.
World Bank sees Tanzania's economy expanding up to 5.5% this year

DAR ES SALAAM, March 1 (Reuters) - The World Bank predicts Tanzania's economy to expand between 4.5% to 5.5% this year compared to 4.3% in 2021, as a rollback of coronavirus-related restrictions in many countries boosts tourism and trade, its country director said on Tuesday. After initially downplaying the severity...
U.N. begins work on treaty to fight global plastic pollution

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A United Nations panel has agreed to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world’s oceans, rivers and landscape. The U.N. Environment Assembly voted unanimously Wednesday at its meeting in Kenya’s capital Nairobi for a resolution “to end plastic pollution.”
A South African company addresses vaccine supply inequity, despite Canada's lack of support

Since late 2020, the inequitable access across the globe to COVID-19 vaccines has been a glaring problem. But a remarkable achievement earlier this month offers hope that the supply of vaccines to developing countries will improve: Afrigen Biologics, a South African based company, produced its own version of Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This was achieved with no support from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, the manufacturer of the other mRNA vaccine. What many don’t realize is that two Canadian companies control a key component of the mRNA vaccines. Busy fighting over their lucrative patent rights, there is no sign they shared their technology...
Fostering ‘untapped potential’ of women leaders across globe

February 25, 2022 – Bridget Malewezi is committed to ensuring that people have access to credible and reliable health information—particularly in the COVID era. A doctor and public health practitioner from Malawi, Malewezi has spent a decade as a health columnist for Malawi news outlets, and also offers health advice as “Dr B on Health” on social media platforms. She is one of five members of the 2021 cohort of the Jane Jie Sun Harvard LEAD Fellowship, which aims to equip and empower women from low- and middle-income countries for global health leadership roles. The hope is that these women will, in turn, mentor future female leaders in global health.
