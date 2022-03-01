ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Russia to retaliate for U.S. expulsion of 12 diplomats at U.N.

By Reuters
 2 days ago
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the U.S. action "will not remain without a proper reaction and an answer - not necessarily symmetrical."

The United States said on Monday the expelled diplomats were "intelligence operatives" who had been "engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."

Mark Hufnagle
2d ago

I am 79 years old, for the first time I can remember in my life I find it difficult to believe anything that the news media reports. I find that very worrisome. It is a sad situation for our country!

Tratru Day
2d ago

this is how stupid America is they let the enemy right through the front door how dumb can you be

