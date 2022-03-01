‘The Bachelor’ Rises With Hometowns To Best ‘AGT: Extreme’ For Top Spot; ‘The Good Doctor’ Steady In Return

Click here to read the full article.

The Bachelor and America’s Got Talent: Extreme went head-to-head once again with their latest two-hour episodes, but the ABC romance competition came out on top as the night’s highest-rated program.

Per fast affiliates, the latest episode of The Bachelor drew in a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.50 million viewers. Rising slightly from the previous week (0.6, 3.32M), The Bachelor saw Clayton meet the families of his remaining picks. While the ABC series rose to the top, America’s Got Talent: Extreme (0.5, 3.24M) fell by two tenths in the demo and 25% in viewers from the previous week (0.7, 4.33M).

In the 8 p.m. hour Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.6, 4.70M) and CBS’ The Neighborhood (0.6, 5.55M) ticked up. All American (0.1, 0.56M) dropped slightly in both measures.

NCIS (0.5, 6.90M), which topped the 9 p.m. hour, was the mist-watched title of Monday primetime. The Cleaning Lady (0.4, 2.60M) was steady, as was All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.40M).

Later in the evening, The Good Doctor (0.4, 3.32M) returned to ABC topping the hour. The Good Doctor , which was stable from its last original broadcast in November 2021 (0.4, 4.08M) , bested NCIS: Hawai’i (0.3, 4.36M) and The Endgame (0.3, 2.14M)

All networks, save for The CW, will broadcast the State of the Union on Tuesday.