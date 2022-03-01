ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nailed It!’ Crew Goes On Strike Against Magical Elves To Win IATSE Contract For Netflix Series

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Crewmembers on Netflix’s Nailed It! have gone on strike in a bid to secure a contract with IATSE . Picketing is underway against Magical Elves , the show’s production company, at Quixote Studios in Pacoima, CA.

“The IA is on strike,” said a source familiar with the walkout. “They haven’t signed a contract. The production has yet to negotiate with the IA. They’re picketing today.”

The baking competition show starring Nicole Byer has been filming its seventh season . Nailed It! , which premiered on Netflix in March 2018, has received three consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Competition Program and two PGA Awards.

Deadline reached out to Magical Elves for comment but has yet to receive a response. Netflix had no comment.

Deadline

‘Immigrant’: ‘Tick, Tick, BOOM!’ Star Robin De Jesús Boards Hulu Series

Click here to read the full article. Three-time Tony-nominated actor Robin De Jesús has joined the cast of Hulu’s Immigrant in a recurring role. De Jesús will portray Ray Colon, a proud Nuyorican from the Bronx who comes on the Chippendales scene as the resident handyman and self-proclaimed jack of all trades. Affable and eager-to-please, Ray reveres founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) and their growing friendship finds Ray in more than one compromising situation as the season progresses. Immigrant tells the true story of Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Neighbours’ Canceled After 37 Years With Fremantle Unable To Find New Home For Ramsay Street

Click here to read the full article. Neighbours is to be canceled after 37 years with producer Fremantle unable to secure an alternative funder for the show. The Australian soap is having its funding pulled by UK broadcasting partner Channel 5 in August and cannot rely solely on investment from Australia’s 10 Peach, which has seen declining ratings in recent years. “Despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” said a statement this morning. “To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Walker’: Jared Padalecki Gets New Partner As Ashley Reyes Joins CW Drama As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) has been tapped as a lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker. Reyes, who has joined the cast as a series regular, will first appear in the next episode, “Nudge”, slated to premiere March 3. Reyes succeeds Lindsay Morgan who exited Walker earlier this season for personal reasons after playing Walker’s (Padalecki) partner Micki Ramirez since the pilot. Reyes will play a new character, Cassie, who is Walker’s new partner. A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
Nicole Byer
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'Could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release?' Benedict Cumberbatch questions why The Power Of The Dog had such a short cinema run before it hit Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch has questioned why his film The Power Of The Dog had such a short run in cinemas before it was released on Netflix. The actor, 45, who plays cruel rancher Phil Burbank in the 12-time Oscar nominated drama shared his misgivings about the decision of distributors Netflix as he asked: 'Could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release?'
MOVIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick 4,’ ‘Moonfall,’ ‘Dog’ Part of Amazon Prime Video, Leonine Licensing Deal

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video and Germany’s Leonine Studios are expanding their existing partnership with a multi-year license agreement. Under the deal, Prime Video gets exclusive second window SVOD-rights for a six-month period to upcoming theatrical feature films and home entertainment titles from Leonine’s slate and also includes non-exclusive SVOD rights to titles from Leonine’s content library. Titles include Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick 4” and its spin-off “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas; Channing Tatum’s directorial debut “Dog”; Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” starring Halle Berry; Nicolas Cage action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”; Guillaume Canet’s “Asterix & Obelix:...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

What's New On Netflix in March 2022

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March 2022 (What we know so far) Netflix is currently feeding its viewers' obsession with scam artists, as Shonda Rhimes and Julia Garner's Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna is topping the streaming service's global TV show charts, and The Tinder Swindler documentary film is doing the same for original movies. Netflix also shared its list of all of the original movies coming this year, and the streaming giant has more big titles coming in March 2022, and we have a list of movies and TV shows confirmed for the month so far.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Frozen Actor Apologizes After His Kids Become Obsessed With Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno: "I Understand Now"

For the first time in 26 years, a Disney song has topped the charts. Encanto hit Disney+ in December, and the animated movie has become a huge hit. Not only did the new film win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but its song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," is the first song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to reach number one on the Billboard charts. Last month, the song surpassed Frozen's "Let It Go," and one star from the 2013 movie has some apologies to make. Josh Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf the snowman, paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted his kids' obsession with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno" has finally made him understand why parents grew to hate "Let It Go."
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
