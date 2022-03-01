‘Nailed It!’ Crew Goes On Strike Against Magical Elves To Win IATSE Contract For Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Crewmembers on Netflix’s Nailed It! have gone on strike in a bid to secure a contract with IATSE . Picketing is underway against Magical Elves , the show’s production company, at Quixote Studios in Pacoima, CA.

“The IA is on strike,” said a source familiar with the walkout. “They haven’t signed a contract. The production has yet to negotiate with the IA. They’re picketing today.”

The baking competition show starring Nicole Byer has been filming its seventh season . Nailed It! , which premiered on Netflix in March 2018, has received three consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Competition Program and two PGA Awards.

Deadline reached out to Magical Elves for comment but has yet to receive a response. Netflix had no comment.