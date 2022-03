Have you ever given much thought to the words you speak on any given day? Do you ponder the meaning of words? Our English language is complex. It’s a mixture of words from many other languages, and it is constantly evolving. A simple word can have multiple meanings — some positive, some less so, depending on how the word is used — the emotional, personal or societal associations we have with it and the value we place on it.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO