Accidents

Teen skateboarder shoved into traffic during fight, hit by Tesla, California cops say

By Helena Wegner
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old riding his skateboard got into a fight with a group of “young people” waiting at an intersection in California, police said. He was shoved into traffic and then struck by...

www.centredaily.com

Rock Hill Herald

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

Basketball legend Gene Ransom has been shot dead in a suspected road rage incident along a California highway, according to his family.The 65-year-old, who is recognised as one of the greatest point guards in California basketball history, was found dead at the wheel of his car on Interstate 880 on Friday evening.California Highway Patrol (CHP) said officers arrested Juan Angel Garcia, 25, on suspicion of his murder at around 10am on Saturday morning. Officials have not publicly released the identity of the victim but friends and family confirmed to KPIX that it was the hall of famer and revealed that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
State
California State
Nashville News Hub

Teen used a towel and blanket to smother his 2-year-old half-sister and his baby stepbrother to death because ‘he wanted to set them free from this hell’; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 17-year-old teen reportedly suffocated his 2-year-old half-sister and his baby stepbrother, barely one years old, in a bid to free them from Satan and hell. He was just 13 years old when he suffocated his siblings, prosecutors said. During an interview with investigators, he reportedly said he used a towel and blanket to smother the children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

California Couple Accused of Decapitating Son and Daughter Plead Not Guilty to Criminal Charges

A California couple accused of decapitating their children pleaded not guilty to child abuse and murder charges on Wednesday. According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Lancaster, Calif., parents Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, were charged in connection with the deaths of their 12-year-old son, Maurice Jr., and 13-year-old daughter, Maliaka.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, lawsuit alleges

Warning: This story quotes several racist slurs allegedly directed at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, according to a lawsuit filed against the company. The N-word and other racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors. So says California’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Outdoor Life

After Spending Two Hours in the Back of a Toyota, an Endangered Green Sturgeon Was Returned to a California Waterway

In November, California game wardens were notified that a man had caught and kept a protected green sturgeon, tossing the fish into the back of his SUV, according to a report Monday from The Sacramento Bee. The fish had been taken from the Clifton Court Forebay, a 2,500-acre public reservoir that connects to the San Joaquin River near San Francisco. The tip came from another angler and included photos of the accused license plate (a Toyota RAV4). Wardens ran the license plate number and learned the vehicle belonged to Kevin Ty Tran, 67, who lived in the nearby town of Tracy. Wardens arrived at Tran’s California residence just before Tran pulled up in his SUV with the fish.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

California woman sues LAPD for case of mistaken identity, spends 13 days behind bars

A southern California woman experienced a case of mistaken identity while trying to board a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Mexico last April. Bethany K. Farber, 30, was detained and later arrested over a warrant issued out of Texas. Bethany Farber was wanted by authorities in the Lone Star State for property damage. Side-by-side photos of the two women show the wanted woman with much darker hair, and little resemblance to the blonde Bethany K. Farber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Post

Father fatally shoots 4, including his 3 daughters, in Sacramento church before killing himself, authorities say

A father fatally shot his three daughters and one other person before killing himself in a Sacramento church Monday, law enforcement officials said. The girls were 9, 10 and 13, authorities told reporters. The fourth victim was supervising the 39-year-old father’s visit with his daughters, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones confirmed. It is unclear whether the person was a social worker or affiliated with the church.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Sacramento shooting: Five dead, including three children, in murder-suicide at California church

Five people are dead, including three young children, after what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.A man is believed to have shot his three children — girls age 9, 10 and 13 — as well as a fourth individual, before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.Shots rang out around 5pm in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood of Sacramento, police added. Other congregants or church employees were on the scene when the shooting took place. No one was transported off-site for medical care, indicating all five people were pronounced dead on the scene,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

