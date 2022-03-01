ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers land mobile QB in new TD Wire mock draft

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
The 2022 quarterback class of the upcoming NFL draft isn’t elite. However, most pundits agree there are around three guys who warrant consideration. One is Liberty’s Malik Willis, another is Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and the final one is Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.

In the latest one-round mock draft by the folks over at Touchdown Wire, they have the Steelers selecting Corral with the No. 20 pick overall as the third quarterback of the round. Here is what TD Wire had to say about Corral and his fit with the Steelers:

There are legitimate concerns about how much Corrall had to rely on RPOs in 2021 — his 110 RPO dropbacks ranked sixth in the FBS, but when he was reliant on those concepts, he did just fine, completing 170 of 278 passes for 2,474 yards, 1,073 air yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. So, let’s not automatically throw him in the one-trick pony bin.

It’s also true that under offensive coordinator Matt Canada in 2021, the Steelers ranked third in the NFL (behind the Chiefs and Dolphins) with 83 RPO dropbacks, so the Corral-Steelers merger could be a successful one from that standpoint. Corral might have a Baker Mayfield-style impact in the right system, and Pittsburgh’s could be it.

Corral won’t work out at the scouting combine this week as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury he suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

