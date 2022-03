Click here to read the full article. Target is expanding Ulta Beauty shops-in-shop to more stores. Target said on Monday that it would open at least 250 more Ulta Beauty at Target locations in 2022, with the goal of building 800 total shops-in-shop.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The partnership first launched in August, with 52 locations, and ended the year with 100. The move to extend Ulta Beauty in Target by 250 more stores in 2022 is a major expansion of the partnership, which Target executives say is driving...

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO