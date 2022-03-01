Teen skateboarder shoved into traffic during fight, hit by Tesla, California cops say

In November, California game wardens were notified that a man had caught and kept a protected green sturgeon, tossing the fish into the back of his SUV, according to a report Monday from The Sacramento Bee. The fish had been taken from the Clifton Court Forebay, a 2,500-acre public reservoir that connects to the San Joaquin River near San Francisco. The tip came from another angler and included photos of the accused license plate (a Toyota RAV4). Wardens ran the license plate number and learned the vehicle belonged to Kevin Ty Tran, 67, who lived in the nearby town of Tracy. Wardens arrived at Tran’s California residence just before Tran pulled up in his SUV with the fish.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO