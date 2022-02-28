ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks Make It Official: Kyle Davidson Named Permanent GM

By Charlie Roumeliotis
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawks make it official: Davidson named permanent GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have officially named Kyle Davidson the permanent general manager, the team announced Tuesday. He becomes the 10th GM in franchise history and the youngest active GM in the NHL at 33 years old....

NBC Chicago

Do Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Want to Be Part of Blackhawks' Rebuild?

Do Kane and Toews want to be part of Hawks' rebuild? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After winning three Stanley Cups and clinching a playoff berth for nine consecutive seasons, the Blackhawks have taken a step back in recent years and have been in a retooling phase. It hasn't exactly led to success because of the inconsistency of the direction on a year to year basis.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Will new Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson consider trading Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews?

It didn’t take long for new Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson to make some waves in his now-official role. In media availability this afternoon, Davidson made it clear that he sees the Blackhawks as a rebuild. If that is indeed the case, then it may be more than just rentals departing Chicago in the near future. Of course, the two big names that could be on the move if Davidson and company move into a full-blown fire sale are Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. The faces of the franchise, Kane and Toews were the linchpins of a dynastic run in Chicago and have continued to produce as the franchise has struggled in recent years. With just one year remaining on the matching eight-year, $84M they signed long ago, Kane and Toews are now much more palatable trade targets if the Blackhawks choose to go that route. With that being said, the duo do have trade protection and any move would likely come from cooperation between the player side and the front office. In the latest edition of TSN’s “Insider Trading”, Darren Dreger suggests that those conversations could be on the horizon, but anticipating a move prior to the trade deadline is likely unrealistic.
Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks notebook: Rocky Wirtz avoids controversy at Kyle Davidson introduction

In his first public appearance since his alarming tone-deaf rant during the Blackhawks’ now-infamous January town hall, Hawks chairman Rocky Wirtz laid much lower Tuesday at general manager Kyle Davidson’s introductory news conference. Rocky Wirtz spoke just once, joking about his input in the GM search — “they...
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Eddie Olczyk
Person
Patrick Sharp
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Takeaways From Kyle Davidson's Introductory Presser as Blackhawks GM

Podcast: Takeaways from Davidson's presser as Hawks GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis offer their takeaways from Kyle Davidson's introductory press conference as the permanent general manager. We also hear from Davidson on why he's going the "rebuild" route as opposed to a "retool." Plus, CEO Danny Wirtz on what he was looking for in a new GM.
NBC Chicago

Wittenmyer: MLB to Blame for Failed Negotiations, Canceled Games

Wittenmyer: Colossal self-own by a tone-deaf commish originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If anyone wondered whether the Ricketts family gave a rat’s ass about Cubs fans when they compelled the trades of a bunch of fan favorites in July and tanked the rest of the season, witness the last three months of MLB’s lockout and the so-called negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement.
Portland Tribune

Motivated Cross Hanas helps lift Winterhawks

Known for producing unique goals, Portland Winterhawks winger Cross Hanas has eye on the NHL.Do an Internet search for the name Cross Hanas, and up pop several highlights of the lacrosse-style goals from behind the net. He's scored that way on several occasions, including in the 2019-20 season opener. Hanas' work from behind the net has included some nifty assists, perhaps none more over-the-top than the pass in a December game at Spokane. With time behind the net, he flipped the puck over the goalie's head and James Stefan batted it out of the air for a memorable goal.  ...
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau not interested in trading NHL second star of the week J.T. Miller unless Connor McDavid is the return

After yet another monster week in which he moved into the top ten in league scoring, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. Over the three-game stretch encompassing last week, Miller recorded eight total points, tallied multiple points in each game, and helped propel the Canucks back to just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
NHL

RELEASE: Phillips, Slavin Re-Assigned to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Chicago hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.
Yardbarker

Detroit's Filip Zadina joins the latest trade-deadline target list

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is shaping up to be a buyer’s market. On defense and in goal, in particular, there seem to be more players available than teams seeking those positions. There is also a glut of impact forwards available – and really only 18 teams with authentic playoff hopes, many of them who are capped out and/or aren’t in the position to push their chips to the middle.
CBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't like NASCAR's reported proposal to bring street course race to Chicago

The sweeping changes that NASCAR has made to its schedule over the last several years has come at the expense of one of the biggest markets in the United States. Chicago has been without a race since Chicagoland Speedway was dropped from the schedule in 2020. That could soon change, though, as NASCAR is interested in making one of its more ambitious concepts a reality.
NHL

By The Numbers: DeBoer's Road to 500 NHL Wins

Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer picked up his 500th career win on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The road to 500 started in 2008 when DeBoer made his NHL coaching debut with the Florida Panthers. From there, he spent time with the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks.
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers trade Stalock to San Jose

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have traded goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations, the club announced Wednesday night. Stalock, 34, missed the 2020-21 NHL season after being diagnosed with myocarditis in November 2020 before being claimed off waivers by the Oilers from the Minnesota Wild in March 2021.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are about to name their new general manager. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers may make some changes due to injuries. The Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leas might be competing for the same defenseman and the New York Rangers are more and more likely to trade Alexandar Georgiev.
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: Verbeek, Rakell & More

The Anaheim Ducks’ playoff hopes seem to be slipping out of their hands with every passing game. Though, a monumental goal in the final minute of Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins secured two valuable points. Another win this Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights would do wonders toward buoying the Ducks’ chances of making the playoffs.
Black Enterprise

Coyotes Launch Coaching Program for Diverse Hockey Coaches

The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the club has launched a coaching internship program that will provide young diverse hockey coaches with an opportunity to learn and develop by working directly with Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny and his coaching staff during Development Camp. Duante’ Abercrombie and Nathaniel Brooks...
NBC Chicago

