How important is Simone Sawyer to the success of the Stevenson girls basketball team?. We'll let sophomore guard Kendall Williams explain it. "Absolutely not," Williams said when asked if the team is as good as it is without her. "We have great players on our team, but as we say in practice, she's just Simone Sawyer. If we need a score or a defensive stop, she is always there. She's just there."

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO