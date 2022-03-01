Police arrest 3rd suspect in deadly Newport shooting
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport man wanted in connection with a double shooting last month has been captured.
Newport police announced Tuesday that Duane Logan was arrested in Warwick on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Logan, 46, is a suspect in the Feb. 14 shooting at Friendly Sons of Newport that killed 25-year-old Yordi Arevalo and wounded another man, who’s since been released from the hospital.
Police said the violence stemmed from an argument.
Two other suspects — Shamik Steele and Xavier Perry — were arrested last month .
Prosecutors allege it was Steele who fired the shots that killed Arevalo.
Logan was arraigned in court Tuesday and presented as a probation violator, which the prosecuting attorney said was related to him pleading to a drug conspiracy charge in 2018.
The state requested that Logan be held without bail, which the judge granted pending the determination of an attorney.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Arevalo’s funeral expenses.
Watch: Duane Logan arraignment
