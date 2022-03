Trevor Lawrence has a fresh start in 2022 with new head coach Doug Pederson. After the Urban Meyer experiment went up in flames, Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars get a reset and Pederson is quite excited to work with the former No. 1 overall pick. Pederson won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, coaching up Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Jalen Hurts during his time with the Eagles. As far as what Lawrence brings to the table, he was pegged as a generational talent coming into the pros. But after struggling as a rookie, expectations were tempered just a bit. However, Pederson said you can build a future with Lawrence.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO