ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlay a free visual novel prequel for the upcoming Ghostwire: Tokyo...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Tokyo Mew Mew New Releases First Trailer: Watch

Tokyo Mew Mew might not have been the longest-running series in the early 2000s, but its legacy shines even so. The shojo remains one of the biggest magical series out there, and many felt it was a matter of time before someone rebooted the IP. That came true last year when reports confirmed Tokyo Mew Mew New was in the works, and the revival's first trailer has gone live!
COMICS
GamesRadar+

The evil without: Tango Gameworks moves beyond survival horror with Ghostwire: Tokyo, Edge 369’s cover game

The world’s most populated city has never been so eerily quiet. Yet if Ghostwire: Tokyo’s dense, detailed setting gives you the creeps, this isn’t the kind of horror you might expect from the team behind The Evil Within. In E369’s extensive cover feature, we explore this distinctive paranormal action-adventure with insights from director Kenji Kimura, development manager Masato Kimura and studio founder Shinji Mikami.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SVG

This Trippy JRPG Anime Adaptation Has Fans Going Wild

The "Nier" series has released some of the best RPGs for years now. With crazy storytelling that spans all types of media — including even stage plays — it's no wonder that RPG fans love the games. "Nier: Automata" was one of the best RPGs of 2017, and it proved to be a great entry to the series for people who weren't sure where to start (after all, the "Nier" games take place in the same universe as the "Drakengard" games). Now, five years after the highly beloved game was released, an anime adaptation was just announced.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Epic Games Store#Prequel#Prelude#Video Game
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s visual novel prologue is out today on PS4 and PS5

With Tango Gameworks set to release the first-person supernatural action game Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25, the developer has also released a free visual novel adventure for PS4 and PS5 to prepare fans before they plunge into the depths of a specter-riddled metropolis. Set six months before the events of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
Engadget

Guerrilla Games explains why 'Horizon Forbidden West' works well on the PS4

Guerrilla Games set itself up with an unusual challenge when developing Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out on Friday, February 18th. According to the game’s director and technical director, Guerrilla was well aware of the PS5 and much of its capabilities when it started working on Forbidden West in 2018. But, the company also planned to make the game work on the PS4, a console that turns nine years old this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Tokyo Game Show will be an in-person event for the first time in three years

This year’s Tokyo Game Show will be held in September and will be open to the public after two years of digital-only events. Due to Covid-19 policies, this year’s Tokyo Game Show will have a limited number of tickets but will be returning to its traditional venue of Makuhari Messe in Chiba City. The news was announced by organisers CESA, Nikkei, and Dentsu (via VGC).
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

3 Resident Evil games are getting free next-gen upgrades

Capcom announced that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are getting upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X later this year. Players who already own these games on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free. Capcom hasn’t...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022, from Ghostwire: Tokyo to Gran Turismo 7

The Playstation 5 has been on sale since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon Forbidden...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Funimation Is Officially Merging With Crunchyroll After Sony Acquisition

Anime fans will finally be able to find any series they need under just one platform. Back in August last year, Funimation owner Sony completed its purchase of rival anime streaming platform Crunchyroll for almost $1.2 billion USD, and now the tech and media giant have officially announced the merger of the two services. Interestingly enough, Sony has decided to forego the Funimation branding, instead migrating all content from its subsidiary over to Crunchyroll, which will now become the main — and only — service.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Made-in-Japan manga goes global with Webtoon, Deadpool

TOKYO (AP) — Deadpool, meet All Might. Perhaps nothing highlights how the world of manga, the comics and cartoons originating in Japan, has gone global better than that coming together of superheroes, American and Japanese. In “Deadpool: Samurai,” Marvel’s Deadpool gets help in his battle against evil from All...
COMICS
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Sports may get more sports after launch

Two more sports could be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports, a recent datamine has suggested. Nintendo Switch Sports was announced at a Nintendo Direct in February, with Nintendo revealing that the successor to Wii Sports would include sports like tennis, bowling, volleyball, and more. But a datamine suggests that at least two more sports could be added after the game's launch on April 29.
TENNIS
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Crew Reveals the Worst Part of Eren's Founding Titan

Attack on Titan has given Eren Jaeger some major power with his acquisition of the abilities of the Founding Titan, but with his major upgrade, Eren has been given a terrifying new appearance. Now looming over the world in the largest Titan form that we've ever seen, Eren's appearance gives him larger-than-life ribs but has him shimmying across the ground to lead a line of Colossal Titans toward Paradis' enemies. Now, the creative minds behind the final season of Attack on Titan have shared the difficulties that came with animating Eren's new transformation.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Mizusawa Foundry's Latest Anime-Themed Iron Kettle Features Eva Unit-01 from 'Evangelion'

After creating a detailed kettle of the Gundam ZAKU, another anime-themed Nanbu Tekki iron kettle surfaces. This new kettle features Evangelion‘s Eva Unit-01 across the heavy-duty kettle with three-dimensional text and an image that is incorporated into the lid. Weighing almost three pounds, this 400 ml cast-iron kettle is produced by Mizusawa Foundry, while the art form of Nanbu Tekki itself dates back to 1088.
ARTS
ComicBook

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Previews One Student's Anime Debut

Komi Can't Communicate is one of the greatest rom-coms to tackle anime in a while, and there is more of the show on its way. After taking off with season one, a brand-new batch of episodes will usher in season two this spring. Not long ago, fans were even teased about what's to come when a special poster was released, and now a new visual is here hyping one student's awaited arrival.
COMICS
GeekyGadgets

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen gameplay 4k 60fps

Earlier this week the highly anticipated Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launched onto consoles and PC alongside the Season of the Risen. If you are interested in learning more about what you can expect from the new content check out the gameplay video embedded below. Before the launch of the new content Richard Barrick from Bungie took to the official Xbox website to reveal more details about what you can expect from the latest storyline.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy