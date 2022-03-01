ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorrento, LA

14-year-old Zashawn Dawson dead after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-10; Emmanuel Ruiz arrested (Sorrento, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbX5N_0eSZBFXy00
14-year-old Zashawn Dawson dead after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-10; Emmanuel Ruiz arrested (Sorrento, LA)Nationwide Report

On early Monday morning, 14-year-old Zashawn Dawson lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 while officers arrested 24-year-old Emmanuel Ruiz and two others after the accident.

As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place on Interstate 10 near LA 22 in Sorrento at about 4 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a truck carrying three passengers, driven by 24-year-old Emmanuel Ruiz, was going in the right lane of I-10. 22-year-old Tyler Melancon was a passenger in the truck [...]

Read More >>

March 1, 2022

Browse through Today’s Louisiana Accident News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Sorrento, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#La Rrb#Louisiana Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy