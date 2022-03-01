14-year-old Zashawn Dawson dead after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-10; Emmanuel Ruiz arrested (Sorrento, LA) Nationwide Report

On early Monday morning, 14-year-old Zashawn Dawson lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 while officers arrested 24-year-old Emmanuel Ruiz and two others after the accident.

As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place on Interstate 10 near LA 22 in Sorrento at about 4 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a truck carrying three passengers, driven by 24-year-old Emmanuel Ruiz, was going in the right lane of I-10. 22-year-old Tyler Melancon was a passenger in the truck [...]

Read More >>

March 1, 2022

Browse through Today’s Louisiana Accident News.